New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Japanese multinational electronics giant Panasonic Corporation has elevated Manish Sharma as chairman and president of Panasonic India.

Additionally, he will assume responsibility for leading the Panasonic Operational Excellence India and Panasonic India Appliances Company, Lifestyle Updates Business Division, a company statement said.

Sharma served as the President and CEO of Panasonic India and South Asia and was the first Indian to become an executive officer at the Panasonic Corporation.

Commenting on his new role, Sharma said, "My association with Panasonic began in 2008, and it is an honour to assume this new role to broaden the brand's vision."

"I look forward to strengthening Panasonic's business in the region with a strong partner and customer ecosystem as well as pursuing new opportunities that will propel the company into the next stage of growth," he added.

Sharma joined Panasonic in 2008 as brand lead for the consumer electronics and home appliances division.

Two years later in 2010, he was elevated to the position of director of sales and marketing, after which he became the managing director of Panasonic India in April 2012. In 2016, he was moved to the position of CEO of the business, it added.

Prior to Panasonic, Sharma has worked with Haier, Samsung and LG Hotline.

