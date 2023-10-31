New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 21 per cent to Rs 511 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, on the back of robust performance across segments.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 422 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,708 crore in the period under review from Rs 2,425 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"The past strategic choices in various aspects of our business are showing success, and we are confident in our ability to consistently surpass the industry growth in future," Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman & Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.

Shares of Mankind Pharma on Tuesday ended 0.7 per cent lower at Rs 1,741.10 apiece on the BSE.

