New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 5.04 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 333 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 317 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Google To Host Event About Artificial Intelligence on February 8.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,470 crore, up 2.61 per cent during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,407 crore a year ago.

Marico's total expenses were at Rs 2,067 crore, up 2.22 per cent in the third quarter of this financial year.

Also Read | Paramjeet Kumar, Former State-Level Punjab Hockey Player Currently Working As ‘Palledar’, Assured Government Job by CM Bhagwant Mann.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 493.50 apiece on BSE, down 1.22 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)