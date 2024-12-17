New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has crossed 20 lakh production-mark in a calender year for the first time in 2024.

The company has also become the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation's global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach this landmark, the auto major said in a statement.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: State Bank of India Releases Notification For 13,735 Junior Associates Post at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

Ertiga was the 2 millionth vehicle to be rolled out from the production line at the company's Manesar-based manufacturing facility, it added.

Of the 20 lakh vehicles, almost 60 per cent were manufactured in Haryana and 40 per cent in Gujarat, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 17, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR, and Brezza were the top-five manufactured vehicles in 2024, it added.

"This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India's automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive," MSI Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

MSI operates three manufacturing facilities: two in Haryana (Gurgaon and Manesar) and one in Gujarat (Hansalpur).

Together, these facilities have a combined annual production capability of 23.5 lakh units.

In anticipation of growing demand for automobiles in India and worldwide, the company plans to expand its annual production capacity to 40 lakh units.

The auto major is establishing a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, with the first plant having an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh units expected to be operational next year.

Once fully operational, the facility will have a capacity of 10 lakh units per year.

Additionally, the company is planning to set up another greenfield facility with an annual capacity of 10 lakh units and is in the process of identifying a suitable location for this new facility.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)