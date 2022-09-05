Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) To reach out to people from the LGBTQIA+ who are looking for serious and meaningful relationships, Matrimony.com on Monday rolled out 'RainbowLuv' and is targeting membership of 1.3 crore from the community in three years.

"When it comes to serious matchmaking, the LGBTQIA+ community has been largely underserved and we wanted to provide a safe and trusted platform for them.

"After members of the community reached out to us over a year ago, we conceived and developed the service after multiple discussions and workshops with the community. The 'RainbowLuv app' is thus unique in many ways having been made by the community for the community. We hope this platform will help every LGBTQIA+ member looking for a partner," Matrimony.com Chief Marketing Officer Arjun Bhatia told reporters.

He said, there is no official estimate of the number of LGBTQIA+ people in India, the company estimates that there are over 1,900 people in the country.

"We expect to have up to 110-130 lakh members in 'RainbowLuv' app in three years," he added.

The app has over 45 gender identities, over 122 orientation tags and over 48 pronouns have been included in the app.

Further, Bhatia said that to ensure that the profile picture a member sees and the person they meet are the same, every member has to verify their profile by uploading a selfie during the registration process and this is used to check the pictures uploaded on the profile.

"Not just that, you can find genuine profiles that are government ID-verified. With RainbowLuv, one has complete control over their personal information like photos, phone number and email ID. A member can hide their photos and contact details, displaying them only to matches whom they like," he added.

