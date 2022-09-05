Realme, the Chinese phone maker, is all set to launch the GT Neo 3T smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, the handset is teased on Realme's official Twitter account. The teaser reveals the design, display and two buttons on the right edge. A dedicated website has also been set up on Realme India website, revealing triple rear cameras and 80W charging. Realme C33 India Price Revealed Online on Flipkart Ahead of Its Launch.

Realme GT Neo 3T is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro handset, which debuted in China earlier this year. The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Speed is all that we perceive💥 Get ready to experience lightening speed with #realmeGTNeo3T. Coming soon. #NEOSpeedAwakens Know more: https://t.co/k3ruJqEEta pic.twitter.com/zIMShII7p1 — realme (@realmeIndia) September 5, 2022

For photography, the device could get a triple rear cameras comprising a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens. Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to get Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, VC cooling, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port and more.

