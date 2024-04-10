New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity stood at 55 per cent at 8.30 am.

Partly cloudy skies are likely and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

