New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday said it has removed two education department officials and terminated the services of two others for alleged irregularities in distributing scholarships meant for SC/ST and OBC students in 2012-13.

The civic body also took action against two employees of the department, removing one of them and terminating the services of the other, according to an official statement.

Additionally, one officer has been demoted, the statement said.

The case pertains to the MCD's Central Zone, where an investigation found that a school inspector and a principal misappropriated scholarship funds by using false identities and depositing the money into different accounts, causing financial losses to the Corporation.

The investigation also revealed that the officials failed to perform their duties responsibly, and a school attendant neglected to maintain cash book and cheque records properly, the statement said.

Among those penalised, a school inspector was found guilty of retaining funds meant for students' uniforms. He has been demoted by three levels and will now receive honorarium as per Level 6 of the pay scale, the MCD said.

"We have taken strict action over irregularities in the scholarship distribution for SC, ST, and OBC students in the Education Department. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will not tolerate any form of corruption," the statement added.

