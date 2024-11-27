Mumbai, November 27: Banks across the country will be closed for several days in the month of December 2024. As the month of Novembers comes to a close, let's take a look at the list of holidays in December, the last month of the year. Banking services are likely to take a hit next month as banks will observe 17 holidays. These include state-specific holidays, festivals of Christmas, News Year, etc. and two Saturdays and all Sundays.

Banking services will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the upcoming month. In view of this, people are advised to plan their banking activities to avoid any interruptions. The month of December also has some long weekends and festival, regional, and national holidays. So when are banks closed in December? Let's take a look. Black Friday 2024 Date and Origin: Why Is Black Friday Celebrated? Everything You Need To Know About This Shopping Extravaganza Observed on the Day After Thanksgiving.

List of Bank Holidays in December 2024

Banks will remain closed on December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 on account of the day being Sunday. Besides, banks will also remain shut on second Saturday, December 14 and fourth Saturday, December 28.

On December 3, banking services will be affected in Goa on account of the fest of St Francis Xavier. Additionally, banks will stay shut for the day in Meghalaya on December 12 as Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma Day will be celebrated in the state.

Banking services in person will remain closed in Chandigarh and Meghalaya on December 18 on account of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti and the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham. Banks will stay shut in Goa on December 19 on account of Goa Liberation Day.

Banks will also remain closed for business on December 24 in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland for Christmas Eve and for Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Banks across the country will remain shut for business on December 25 due to Christmas while it will be closed in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya on December 26 and December 27 for Christmas celebrations.

On December 30, banks will remain closed for business in Sikkim and Meghalaya for Tamu Losar and U Kiang Nangbah Day respectively.

On December 31, banking services will stay shut in Mizoram and Sikkim on account of New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.

Having said that, banks across the country will continue to provide essential services such as Internet banking, ATMs, etc, through their online platforms and mobile apps.

