Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Deeptek, a medical imaging company using artificial intelligence, on Monday announced a USD 10 million (about Rs 76 crore) fundraise in a round led by a private equity fund promoted by Tata Capital.

The Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II (TCHF II) has invested in the company along with Pune-based Pentathlon Ventures, and Singapore and Gurgaon-based GHV, as per a statement.

Earlier, Japan's NTT Data had also invested in the company.

Deeptek, which uses AI to make radiology more accurate and affordable, has over 200 hospitals and imaging centres as customers across India, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines and other APAC countries.

"Deeptek is among the few radiology AI companies with cutting-edge medical imaging offerings and successful track record of commercial adoption," Visalakshi Chandramouli, the managing partner at TCHF, said.

The funding will help Deeptek, which employs 110 people, in its expansion into global markets and also get regulatory approvals, the company's co-founder Ajit Patil said.

