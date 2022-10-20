New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd arm ICOMM has inked a pact with CARACAL to partner and develop a complete portfolio of locally manufactured small arms for the Indian defence forces as well as the international market.

"ICOMM, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) and a market leader in developing and manufacturing missile and sub-systems, communications and EW systems, electro-optics, shelters, composites, as well as other systems technology such as drone and counter drones signed a partnership agreement, following a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)/ agreement with CARACAL, a leading small arms manufacturer and entity within EDGE Group, UAE," a statement said.

The agreement was signed during DEFEXPO 2022, the Land, Naval and Homeland Security Systems Exhibition, ongoing in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, until October 22, 2022.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'make in India' initiative, ICOMM and CARACAL will partner and develop a complete portfolio of locally manufactured small arms for the Indian defence forces and for exports.

ICOMM chief Sumanth P said in the sttatement, "Defence industry is constantly evolving, in-line with India's 'make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. ICOMM's MoU with Caracal (EDGE Group, UAE) is a step towards making the defence sector in India self-sufficient and self-reliant in light of the geopolitical shifts taking place throughout the world.

"Under the ICOMM-Caracal cooperation, the complete line of small arms will be produced in ICOMM's world-class design, development and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. Presently, ICOMM is a one of the large companies in manufacturing missile & sub-systems, communications and EW system, radars, electro-optics, composites, loitering munitions, shelters, drone & counter drone system. Our entry into the small arms is a proud moment for us."

Hamad Alameri, CEO of CARACAL, said in the statement, "Building partnerships and seeking valuable opportunities for collaboration in the Indian market is one of CARACAL's key objectives, and we look forward to exploring these opportunities further with ICOMM, whose experience as an industry leader providing turnkey solutions across multiple sectors, including engineering and defence, complements CARACAL's portfolio of advanced small arms.

"Through our agreement to form a partnership, we can benefit from greater knowledge sharing, and can utilise our individual strengths, and our synergies, to reinforce our support of the overall & Make in India's strategy."

ICOMM is a group company of MEIL-- one of the largest infrastructure companies in India with an annual sales of over USD 3 billion and over 35,000 employees working on various projects and spread across 18 offices globally.

