New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Megha Engineering on Tuesday said it will start supplying clean drinking water to Bihar's three cities -- Bodh Gaya, Gaya, and Rajgir -- after commissioning of the first phase of Gangajal Aapurti Yojana this month.

Around 7.5 lakh people, pilgrims and tourists in the three cities will get clean drinking water under the project, it added.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) in a statement said that Gangajal Aapurti Yojana, under the Jal Jeevan Hariyali mission, will be inaugurated in Rajgir by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 27 and in Gaya and Bodh Gaya on November 28, 2022.

According to the statement, Gangajal Aapurti Yojana aims at storing floodwater received in the four monsoon months in huge reservoirs constructed.

The stored water will be processed and made safe for human consumption before being supplied to the homes of people and tourists in the cities, it added.

Even though Ganga flows through this region, certain areas face severe drinking water problems.

Hyderabad-based MEIL, which is executing the project, said that the project will meet this demand by supplying the stored water to Rajgir, Gaya and Bodh Gaya in the first phase.

The company said the Ganga water will be lifted from Hathidah Ghat in Mokama, Patna, and supplied to the towns through a pipeline.

