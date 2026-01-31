India News | Telangana: Woman Burnt to Death in Nalgonda Petrol Attack; Police Investigation Underway

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): A 25-year-old woman was killed in a petrol attack by another woman in Nalgonda district, Telangana, police said on Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, police reached the scene and launched an investigation, with details of the motive and the assailant still under investigation.

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According to a police official, "We received information that a woman was burnt by another woman who poured petrol and set her on fire. We, along with crime scene teams, have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. Further details will be provided later."

More details awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)