Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) Arvind Singh Mewar, the member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, died early Sunday in Rajasthan's Udaipur after prolonged illness, family sources said.

The 81-year-old was ailing for a long time and was under treatment at his residence in Udaipur.

He was also the chairman of the HRH group of hotels.

