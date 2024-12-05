Mendhar/Poonch, Dec 5 (PTI) Police carried out searches at the residences of four suspected over-ground workers of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch on Thursday As part of its efforts to curb anti-national activities, an official said.

According to a police spokesperson, the searches were conducted at the houses of Mohd Nasar of Sakhimadan, Mehmood Hussian of Dehri Dabsi, Mohd Khalid of Dharana and Abdul Aziz of Bhatidhar in Mendhar sub-division.

"The individuals whose houses were searched are believed to have been providing logistical support, shelter, and other assistance to terrorists operating in the area," he said.

The search operations were meticulously planned to gather evidence and disrupt activities that pose a threat to peace and stability in the region, the police spokesperson said.

Senior officials overseeing the operation have emphasised their commitment to wiping out all elements involved in anti-national activities and ensuring the safety of civilians, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and share any information that can aid in the fight against terrorism.

