Gurugram, Jul 1 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the 'Mera Bill-Mera Adhikar' scheme was rolled out in five states, including Haryana, to encourage the taxpayers.

This scheme will develop a tendency among the consumers to demand the bill from the seller while purchasing goods.

Under this scheme, the consumer will have to upload the receipt of the purchase of the goods on the portal. They will also get rewards through the corpus fund of Rs 30 crore through a draw system, he said.

The deputy chief minister shared this information while addressing the GST Day 2023 programme, organised on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Goods and Service Tax (GST) implementation in Gurugram.

According to Chautala, with the help of GST, the revenue receipt increased from Rs 64,000 crore to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Further, he said that combined efforts are required to touch the target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore by including new areas in the ambit of GST so that we can contribute to the progress of the country at large.

He also talked about the appointment of law officers to assist GST officers in litigation-related matters and the increase of new resources to increase roadside mobility.

"Despite having only 2 per cent of the country's population, Haryana contributes 6 per cent to the central revenue in the tax structure.

"Today, no industry is going out of the state. Maruti Company has invested Rs 11,000 crore in about 900 acres of area in Kharkhoda, Sonipat. ATL, a major manufacturer of mobile-laptop batteries, has also set up its plant in Rojka Meo on about 180 acres.

"Along with this, Asia's largest seven-storey logistics hub of the Flipkart Company is being set up at Patli Hajipur in Gurugram. Aditya Birla Group is also going to set up a big paint company in Panipat," said Chautala.

Principal Secretary Excise and Taxation Department Devinder Singh Kalyan said GST, implemented with the objective of a One Nation-One Tax, is paving the way to make the country self-sufficient in the field of tax. It has given a boost to Make in India in the first place and has improved the ease of doing business in India.

