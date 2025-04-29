New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has given a nod to a power purchase agreement between Tata Power and Dhariwal Infrastructure, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Dhariwal Infrastructure is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC Limited.

"MERC has earlier today approved the Power Purchase Agreement between The Tata Power Company and Dhariwal Infrastructure for procurement of 75 MW power on a medium-term basis through a competitive bidding process as per the Letter of Award," CESC said in the filing.

