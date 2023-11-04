Shimla, Nov 4 (PTI) The local Met office on Saturday predicted rain and snow in middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh from November 7 to 9 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night.

Light rain and snow could be witnessed at isolated places in higher reaches on November 7 while there is possibility of light rain in middle hills and rain and snow on high hills on November 8 and 9, the Meteorological Department said.

Kasol near Manali received 1 mm of rain while traces of rainfall were witnessed in Bhawanagar, Kalpa and some other places in the past 24 hours.

Himachal Pradesh has received 27.3 mm rain against normal rainfall of 27.9 mm during the ongoing post monsoon season from October 1 to November 4.

Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night recording a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 30 degrees Celsius.

