New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) MG Motor India on Tuesday said its retail sales grew 25 per cent to 5,012 units in July.

The company had sold 4,013 units in July 2022.

"Retail sales were impacted due to severe weather and floods witnessed in major parts of the country recently," MG Motor India said in a statement. PTI MSS

