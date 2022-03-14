Coimbatore, Mar 14 (PTI) Milaap.org, a crowd-funding platform, has introduced Milaap Guarantee for enhanced protection to online donors.

The initiative guarantees a full refund if a fraud committed by a fund-raiser and ensures donations reach the beneficiaries.

"The scale of good done by our community of donors through Milaap is massive compared to a handful number of cases where fraud occurs. This has been made possible because of our relentless focus on continuous background verifications of fund-raisers to build a trusted giving platform..."said founder-president of Milaap Anoj Vishwanath in a press release on Monday.

Under the policy, such fund-raisers would be made to return the donated amount to the donors, the release said.

Milaap provides back-up guarantee for refund in case of any shortcoming on the campaign organiser's side, said the release. Milaap Guarantee would be rolled out first to the medical fund-raisers and then for education and other social causes, added the release.

