New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Milk production in India has grown at an average 6.3 per cent annually during the last six years, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a virtual programme organised on the occasion of World Milk Day.

The minister announced the launch of the National Awards for the cattle and dairy sector, the Gopal Ratna Awards.

He mentioned that eligible farmers, dairy cooperative societies or AI technicians can apply for award online and portal for award will open from 15th July 2021. Winners for the award will be announced on 31st October 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that India produced 198.4 million tonnes of milk during 2019-20. Value of output of milk is more than Rs 7.72 lakh crore during 2018-19 at current prices which is more than the value of output of wheat and paddy together, he added.

Singh also mentioned that milk production has grown at an average annual rate of 6.3 per cent per year during last 6 years whereas world milk production is growing at the rate of 1.5 per cent per year.

Per capita availability of milk has increased from 307 grams per person per day in 2013-14 to 406 grams per person per day in 2019-2020.

The virtual event was also addressed by Minister of State, Fisheries Animal Husbandry & Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

