New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday said millets can address key Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), including zero hunger, good health, sustainable consumption and production, and climate action.

Addressing a two-day ASEAN-India Millet Festival here, the minister said: "In the face of global challenges of climate change, the importance of grains increases even more. Millet is an ancient grain, the speciality of millet is that it is small, but nutritious and provides strength to the body. Millet has the power to revolutionise our approach to agriculture, climate and food security".

Millet is not only the bearer of a rich cultural heritage but also offers a sustainable solution that matches current concerns, an official statement quoted Munda as saying.

"The ability of grains to address key SDGs, including zero hunger, good health and well-being, sustainable consumption and production, and climate action, positions it as indispensable resources for developing countries," Munda said.

Millet has the ability to thrive in diverse environments, requiring minimum resources while providing maximum nutritional benefits, he added.

The ASEAN-India Millet Festival was organised in line with the International Year of Millets in order to increase awareness and establish a larger market for millet and millet-based products.

Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje and Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja were present at the event.

