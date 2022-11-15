Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) The mining industry seeks flexibility in the regulations if India aims for a high contribution from this sector to its growth trajectory, a senior official from Vedanta said.

The Centre was planning to increase the contribution of the mines and minerals sector towards the country's GDP to 2.5 per cent by 2030 by enhancing the ease of doing business. Now, other than coal and petroleum, the share is just 0.9 per cent.

Also Read | Children's Death in Gambia Due to Indian Syrup Shamed the Country: Infosys Founder N R Narayana Murthy.

"India is not at the top in the concentration of natural resources of the world. If the country is thinking about becoming a factory of the world, then it has to be flexible in its regulations and should take merit-based decisions," Vedanta group CEO Sunil Duggal said.

Addressing the curtain raiser for the CII organised 16th edition of the Global Mining Summit (GMS) and International Mining Machinery Exhibition (IMME), Duggal stated that in some cases land which has turned "arid" is still marked as forest and a lot of time is consumed in that process.

Also Read | National Press Day 2022: Date, History, Significance of the Day That Symbolises Free and Responsible Media in India.

He also suggested that the government must encourage more startups in the exploration and related activities for minerals.

Duggal also indicated that the government must look at the risk and rewards in this sector more liberally to attract private investments.

The CII, in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Coal, is organising the GMS and the IMME between November 16 and 19.

The event attracts global mining majors from Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK. It showcases the latest technologies in the sector and provides an ideal platform for collaboration, technology transfer and networking opportunities with key international players in the sector.

The event attracts more than 400 exhibitors from across the globe and 10,000 plus business visitors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)