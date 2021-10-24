Coimbatore, Oct 24 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Sakkarapani on Sunday appealed to the general public to strictly adhere to traffic rules and maintain road safety.

Flagging off an awareness rally on the use of green vehicles organised by Spark EV Motors at nearby Pollachi, Sakkarapani said electric vehicles were the only solution to combat air pollution.

He said Chief Minister M K Stalin is taking special interest in the development of industries.

Spark EV Motors introduced eight electric vehicle models, ranging from Rs 69,000 to Rs 98,000 and once charged for three to four hours, the vehicle can cover 60-90 km, Managing Director of the company Praveen said in a press release here.

