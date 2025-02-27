New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday promised significant reforms in Delhi's healthcare sector and assured "visible changes" within 100 days.

Key issues affecting the health department -- from financial constraints to staff concerns -- will be addressed on a priority, he said.

"I have asked the health secretary and the chief secretary to prepare a comprehensive report highlighting all the shortcomings, including financial issues and the challenges faced by doctors, nurses and hospital staff, including ward boys. These gaps will be filled," Singh said.

Addressing concerns over the safety of healthcare workers, Singh assured that security measures would be strengthened wherever needed.

"As a doctor myself, I understand that patients' families become aggressive sometimes but we will ensure the safety of doctors," he said.

