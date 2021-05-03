Baripada, May 3 (PTI) A minor tribal rape victim of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district died during treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on Monday, police said.

The 15-year-old girl, a student of Class 9, was missing from her house at Jhaliamara village of Mayurbhanj district since April 25 and she was found in serious condition on the roadside near Baghuasol village five days later, police said.

She was immediately rushed to the PRM Medical College, Baripada where doctors said the girl was raped by a man for 5 days. She was shifted to SCB Medical College, Cuttack on Sunday and died on Monday morning, the police said.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man of Rangamatia village on the charge of rape and murder of the girl.

Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police, P Parmar said the police have registered a case under different sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

