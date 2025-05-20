New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Fashion handbag and accessories brand Miraggio has raised Rs 55 crore (USD 6.5 million) in a funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures and Client Associates Alternate Fund, with participation from Prath Ventures.

The capital infusion will accelerate Miraggio's product innovation and omni-channel expansion, a company statement said.

Also Read | What Is 'Operation Olivia', Indian Coast Guard's Mission To Protect Nearly 7 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha?.

"This strategic infusion will fuel the brand's next phase of growth, with a focus on product portfolio, retail expansion, as well as building supply chain strength," the company said.

Over the course of the next 18 months, Miraggio plans to launch more than 500 new products and enter new handbag and accessory categories.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)