Hisar, Jan 9 (PTI) A man at his rope's end with authorities failing to find his missing daughter tried to set himself on fire in front of a gate of Haryana Agricultural University here on Thursday.

The Azad Nagar resident, accompanied by his wife and two children, doused himself in petrol before police took him into custody.

The man has been demanding police locate his missing daughter.

According to the family, the four had come to meet Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was here for an event, but police did not let them approach him.

Earlier, the family sat on a 'dharna' at the Mini Secretariat complex.

The couple's 16-year-old girl left home on September 29 and hasn't been found since.

A missing person complaint was lodged at the Azad Nagar Police Station in connection with the matter.

