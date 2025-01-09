Mumbai, January 09: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the much-awaited Shillong Teer Results today, January 9, 2025. The traditional archery-based lottery game remains a cultural highlight in Meghalaya, with participants eagerly checking the Shillong Teer Result Chart for games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played at Shillong's Polo Ground, this popular lottery game combines skill and chance. Players can access today’s winning numbers online at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Shillong Teer is conducted daily in two rounds, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. The Shillong Teer Result Chart of today provides results for both rounds, drawing excitement and anticipation among players. Scroll down to explore more about today’s results and how to check them. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 8 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 9, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result of January 9, 2025, including the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, visit reliable websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Results are typically announced shortly after the conclusion of each round, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following later in the day. Simply navigate to the Shillong Teer Result Chart section on any of these sites, and you’ll find the numbers for both rounds posted, providing details of the latest results for games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - 03 Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - 69 Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game involves archers shooting arrows at a target, and participants bet on the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. The game is played six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, with two rounds held each day: Shillong Morning Teer at 10:30 AM and Shillong Night Teer in the evening. The results, based on the archery performance, are declared online. While Shillong Teer is a popular game in the region, it is legally recognized in Meghalaya and governed by the state's laws regarding gambling and lotteries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).