Aizawl, Sep 15 (PTI) The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized 537 gm of heroin and 976 gm of Methamphetamine tablets at different locations in Aizawl in the past two days, an official said on Thursday.

At least eight people aged between 20 and 45 were arrested for possessing the contraband worth Rs 36.25 lakh in the local market during joint operation by the department along with Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS) and branches under Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), the most influential civil organisation in the state, on Tuesday and Thursday, the official said.

All the accused hailing from Aizawl were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he said.

Meanwhile, the state police in a statement said that 27 gm of heroin worth Rs 13.5 lakh in the international market was seized from the possession of a 20-year-old peddler during a raid at northeast Mizoram's Khawzawl town on Wednesday.

The contraband was concealed in two soap cases, the statement said.

