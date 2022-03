Aizawl, Mar 8 (PTI) The Mizoram government has over Rs 59.63 crore health insurance due to 23,031 beneficiaries under the Mizoram State Health Care Scheme (MSHCS), health minister Dr R Lalthangliana informed the assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a query from opposition Congress member Lalrindika Ralte, the health minister said the medical bills could not be released due to insufficient funds.

The MSHCS was launched by the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga in October 2019.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries are provided up to Rs 2 lakh health insurance in a year and cover all illnesses, he said.

The health care scheme is valid for one year and the previous term which commenced from October 1, 2020 had ended on September 30 last year.

The government had extended the existing period up to March this year as it decided to implement the health care scheme in accordance with the financial year from the next fiscal.

According to the health minister, a total of 1,13,720 beneficiaries have been registered under the health care scheme.

He said that more than Rs 3.21 crore was collected from beneficiaries registered under the health care scheme for the extended period between October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

He told the Assembly that no beneficiaries, who registered for the health care scheme for the extended period, have received their medical bills till now.

The health minister said that the government is making massive efforts to clear all the pending bills.

He said that around Rs 1,000 crore is expected from Asian Development Bank as an external aided fund for the scheme.

The minister said that Rs 4 crore would soon be released from the corpus fund.

