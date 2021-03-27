Madurai, Mar 27 (PTI) City-based Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) has deployed robots for clinical examinations, diagnosis and monitoring of health parameters of both out-patients and in-patients, the hospital said on Saturday.

As many as 16 mobile Teladoc Health robots have been deployed, the hospital said in a release.

"MMHRC is the first and only healthcare institution in India to deploy them," it claimed.

According to S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, these robots have empowered their doctors to treat patients anywhere and anytime.

The Teladoc telemedicine robots have capabilities to carry out basic clinical examinations including checking blood pressure. They can be used to control other diagnostic equipment such as CT and MRI scan machines, it added.

