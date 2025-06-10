Hamirpur (HP), Jun 10 (PTI) The work for setting up modern labs in 26 government schools here are nearing completion and teachers will begin training students on drones, robots and innovations soon, officials said on Tuesday.

With the establishment of these labs, funded by the Centre, the students will get a chance to learn new technologies along with regular studies, Deputy Director, Higher Education Department Hamirpur MR Chauhan said.

He said that after the construction of labs in schools, a training program will be organised for teachers. The company making the laboratories will train teachers about organising robots, drones and other activities.

Students would be imparted with training to make robots and drones through various modern means in these labs established during their zero period and a bag free day.

