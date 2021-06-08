New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Around two-thirds of people across the country want to purchase from entities that can home deliver the products, according to a survey done by online platform LocalCircles.

Around 38 per cent respondents want that once a district is unlocked, home delivery of all items and retail stores and market opening with reduced hours should be permitted, the report said.

"The first question asked citizens the top-most criteria for them when they decide how to buy what they need in the next 3 months.

"Sixty-six per cent said 'contactless home delivery and adhering to social distancing norms', 13 per cent said 'convenience', 3 per cent said 'price', 15 per cent said 'supporting small businesses'," the report said.

LocalCircles said that over 40,000 people participated in the survey, including 46 per cent respondents from tier-I, 28 per cent from tier-II and 26 per cent from tier-III, IV and rural districts.

According to the survey, one in three households will need to purchase a gadget, while one in four requires a whitegood in the next three months.

It found that many households who did not opt for home delivery models in 2020 started opting for it during the past 60 days.

"Be it placing orders on e-commerce apps, local retailer websites, WhatsApp messages, or via phone calls, consumers have gotten used to getting things delivered to them at their doorstep.

"As unlocking begins across India, for two in three households, at least for the next three months, the criteria for them to procure things are contactless delivery and sticking to social distancing norms," the report said. HRS hrs

