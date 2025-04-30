Nagpur, Apr 30 (PTI) In a hit-and-run incident, a 50-year-old biker was fatally run over by a private travel operator bus in Nagpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The death of Ramesh Biratal triggered an angry protest at the spot near Aamdi village, around 40 km from Nagpur, on the National Highway 44.

Also Read | NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Out at neet.nta.nic.i: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for May 4 Examination, Know Steps To Download.

The victim worked for a local contractor. He was on his way to pay workers when a private bus knocked him down fatally. The bus driver fled with the vehicle, police said.

Villagers claimed this was the second fatal accident at the spot in the last three days and demanded the construction of a flyover.

Also Read | Did Caste Census Ever Happen Before in India? As Modi Govt Takes Big Decision of Including Caste Enumeration in Next Census, Know When First and Last Time It Was Conducted.

The demonstrators left after the police pacified them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)