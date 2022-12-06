Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 6 (PTI) A Memorandum of Understanding was on Tuesday signed between the Ramgarh district administration and Tata Steel Foundation for the infrastructural development of a community health centre.

As per the agreement, Tata Steel Foundation will take responsibility for improving the infrastructure of the CHC at Mandu by renovating the building, constructing a waiting area in the OPD, and providing modern equipment for the labour room, and operation theatre.

The 40 bedded CHC at Mandu is an important public health service provider and a lifeline for the community residing in interior villages of the block, a Tata Steel press release said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ramgarh, Madhvi Mishra, and officials of Tata Steel and Tata Steel Foundation were present during the inking of the pact.

