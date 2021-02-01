Indore, Feb 1 (PTI) The industries and trading sector gave mixed reactions to the 2021-22 budget presented by the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Minor, small and medium enterprises' Association of Industries president Pramod Dafaria while welcoming the budget said, "We are hopeful that the provision of Rs 15,700 crore in the budget will majorly benefit the small-scale industries."

However, Pithampur Audyogik Sangathans president Gautam Kothari said, "We are unable to understand how the government will help over 35 lakh small-scale industries which suffered heavily because of COVID-19 scare with a provision of just Rs 15,700 crore."

They are already facing the problem of not having any working capital.

Traders body, Ahilya Chamber of Commerce president Ramesh Khandelwal said after the COVID-19 crisis they were expecting some big gifts from the government, but our hopes were dashed.

Even the working class is disappointed on not getting any rebate in income tax slabs.

