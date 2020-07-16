New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Movie theatre chain Mukta A2 Cinemas and event management group PICO announced the launch of Drive-In BH, the first drive-in cinema in Bahrain.

The audience will be able to enjoy movies spanning a multitude of genre in the comfort of their seat alongside food, snacks and drinks, all while adhering to social distancing rules.

As an added safety precaution, cars would be parked at a safe distance from one another and all transactions would be contactless through digital solutions, a statement said.

Movies' soundtracks will be played on a dedicated radio channel which can be heard on car stereos. Along with series of film nights, there will be stand-up shows, live music events, special performances before the actual movie screening, it added.

* Philips TV unveils new range of LED smart TVs

TPV Technology, the brand licensee for Philips TV on Thursday introduced new 4K range of smart TVs with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The two new LED variants are available in 50-inch and 58-inch screen sizes and are priced at Rs 1.06 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh, respectively.

These televisions are now available on all leading online and offline retail channels, a statement said.

"With a borderless narrow profile and features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this range is aimed at delivering better picture quality and incredible surround sound to make the content look and sound gloriously real," TPV Technology India Country Head Shailesh Prabhu said.

* InterMiles comes out with 'InterMiles Everyday' for customers

Loyalty and rewards management company InterMiles on Thursday said members can now earn points through 'InterMiles Everyday' when they conduct their daily transactions.

"InterMiles Everyday will enable members to earn assured InterMiles as they conduct their daily transactions," it said in a release.

It would offer members a growing bouquet of earning opportunities across multiple essential services, utility solutions and lifestyle needs, the release said.

Vikas Chandak, Senior VP & Head (Business & Strategic Partnerships) at InterMiles said InterMiles Everyday is in sync with the evolving habits, lifestyle and constraints of its member community and offers instant miles earning opportunities.

InterMiles is a programme of Jet Privilege Pvt Ltd, part of the Etihad Aviation Group. PTI KRH RAM

RVK 07162240 NNNNnutes of regulation time, when a goal would have given them the title. In the end, they lost to host Argentina 3-1, and Suurbier's international career was over.

He later joined Cruyff at the Los Angeles Aztecs in 1979, but his career was sliding. He stayed in the United States for more than three decades, working various coaching jobs and even as a bartender.

As reliable as he was on the field, Suurbier was known for being a happy-go-lucky character off it. He is remembered as much for his pranks about disappearing socks, and worse, as about the trophies he won. (AP)

