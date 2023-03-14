Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband following a dispute at their home in suburban Ghatkopar here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Asalpha village this morning, when the 40-year-old accused stabbed his wife multiple times after a heated argument, an official said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead before admission, he said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, who has been arrested, the official added.

