New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 22 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 1,444 crore in the March quarter of 2024-25 fiscal.

The company had a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,182 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2024.

On a standalone basis, Muthoot Finance's net profit grew 41 per cent to Rs 1,479 crore. The gross AUM stood at Rs 1.06 lakh, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 41 per cent.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the consolidated PAT of the group rose 20 per cent to Rs 5,352 crore. Its consolidated gross loan AUM jumped 37 per cent to over Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

"Alongside expanding our non-gold loan portfolio, we accelerated our digital initiatives to drive growth across all product segments.

"The recent regulatory guidelines are a positive step for the sector; however, we have always operated with strong governance and are already aligned with these directives. As we step into FY26, we do so with optimism and remain committed to our various stakeholders," Muthoot Finance Chairman George Jacob Muthoot said.

Shares of Muthoot Finance closed at Rs 2,262.75 apiece, up 2 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

