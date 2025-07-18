Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her stepson over a property dispute at Nayagaon village here, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night and deceased has been identified as Raziya. The accused Alam had an argument with his stepmother following which he allegedly killed her with a spade.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar on Friday told reporters that police have registered a case against Alam under various sections of the BNS on a complaint by the woman's husband and have arrested him.

Also Read | 'A Decade of Digital India' Reel Contest by Government of India: How To Participate and Win Up To INR 15,000? Check Submission Guidelines.

The sharp-edged weapon used in the crime was also recovered from him. During interrogation he confessed to his crime.PTI COR NAV

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)