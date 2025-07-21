Muzaffarnagar, Jul 21 (PTI) Two kanwariyas were killed and three others injured in two separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old kanwariya (devotee of Lord Shiva)identified as Amit was killed and three others were injured after their pickup vehicle overturned near the Simli bypass on Sunday night.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Jaiveer Singh Bhati, the four kanwariyas were returning to Mahendragarh from Haridwar after collecting Ganga water when the accident took place. The injured were taken to a hospital.

In another incident, a 35-year-old kanwariya identified as Vicky, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, was found unconscious near Panchenda Bridge on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway on Sunday evening.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

SHO Dinesh Chand Baghel said Vicky was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

It is suspected that he suffered fatal head injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while walking back to Delhi from Haridwar. The body has been sent for postmortem.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)