Itanagar, Jul 22 (PTI) The Manipur Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh (MWSAP) and Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF) on Saturday announced a three-day mega blood donation camp for the people of violence-hit Manipur.

The blood donation camp would be organised from August 8 to 10 in collaboration with the state health department and Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here, Arunachal Life Saving Foundation chairman Ramesh Jeke told reporters at Press Club here.

Also Read | UPSC EPFO Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission Declares Results for EO, AO, and APFC on upsc.gov.in, Know How to Check.

"Blood is a requirement during war or violence, therefore to fill in the requirements, the two organisations have decided to conduct a mega blood donation camp for the needy people in Manipur," he said.

The purpose of conducting the mega blood donation camp is to extend support in treating those injured persons affected by the violence in Manipur, Jeke said, adding that it will send a message of 'brotherhood and oneness' among the seven sister states.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Remembering Brave Kargil War Heroes Whose Great Sacrifice Will Forever Be Etched in Our Hearts and Mind.

He said that the blood collected in the camp will be transported to Manipur for which the organisations will be requesting the governor and the state government for an easy and fast transportation to Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)