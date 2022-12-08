Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) A state credit seminar for the financial year 2023-24 was organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) here on Thursday.

The seminar deliberated on the issue of credit demand at the base level, besides taking cognisance of the policy cooperation and programmes initiated by NABARD, financial institutions, state and central governments in various sectors, Baiju Kurap, Chief General Manager, NABARD, said in a statement.

He also spoke about the recent joint efforts by the central and state governments to revive cooperatives through computerisation of primary cooperative agriculture societies for better credit flow to farmers.

With a focus on the priority sector and to ensure integrated and sustainable rural prosperity in Rajasthan, NABARD has estimated a priority sector lending potential of Rs 2.75 lakh crore for the state in FY 2023-24, according to the statement.

This estimated loan potential is 9.6 per cent more than the previous year, it said.

