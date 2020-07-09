Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Thursday said it will conduct its first 'Digital Choupal' via video conferencing with participants of various projects initiated by it, to share their experiences about the projects they are involved in.

Nabard is organising Digital Choupal on July 13 to mark its 39th foundation day.

The participants in the video conference will be from seven projects -- Rural Livelihoods Matter Immensely, Empowering Tribal Communities, Soil Health is Real Health, Direct Marketing to Urban Consumers, Climate Resilience, Climate Proofing of Koutuguda, and Collectivisation of Weavers.

"Nabard shall conduct its first 'Digital Choupal', a video conference with project holders of seven projects, at Rajnandgaon, Chamba, Chitradurga, Nashik, Nuapada and Baghpat, joining in with their experience from the projects they have been involved in, and their outlook on taking it forward," a release said.

The development finance institution, through an array of projects implemented in various parts of the country, has developed models that address underlying issues of productivity and marketing, overarching issues of climate change and sustainability, and farmer centric issues such as their collectivisation, their livelihoods and their income.

