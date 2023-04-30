Nagpur, Apr 30 (PTI) Banned tobacco products worth Rs 23.47 lakh were seized from a godown in Umred in Nagpur district and one person was arrested, a police official said.

The owner of the godown has been arrested while his son, who brought the product from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, is on the run, the Umred police station official said.

