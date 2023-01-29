Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was killed on Sunday allegedly by her son after she refused to give him money for alcohol, a Nagpur police station official said.

The incident took place in Vandevi Nagar and the 28-year-old accused has been arrested, he said.

The accused is an alcoholic who did odd jobs and would routinely pester his mother for money for his addiction, the official said.

"On Sunday morning, he killed his mother with a sickle and then surrendered after wandering in the area for some hours," the official said.

