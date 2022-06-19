Nagpur, Jun 19 (PTI) Nagpur (Rural) Police stood first in the 'Dial 112' project across Maharashtra by clocking the response time of 7.58 minutes in May and nine minutes in April this year, a senior official said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Karnataka Amid Heavy Rainfall, Three killed So Far.

This technology-driven project launched earlier this year by the state government seeks to help the police bring down the response time to 10 minutes in cities and 15 minutes in rural areas in cases of criminal activities and emergencies. The system has a state-of-the-art mechanism installed in the control rooms of all 45 commissionerates and offices of district superintendent.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme: Indian Air Force Releases Details of Recruitment Plan; Check All Details Here.

Under the project, the Nagpur rrural police responded quickly to 1,076 calls in May and reached the distressed persons for their help within 7.58 minutes in May 2022. In April 2022, the police personnel received 923 distress calls and the response time was nine minutes, a statement said.

The average response time of Raigad police was 9.55 minutes, followed by 10.04 of Sindhudurg police, 10.13 of Aurangabad police, 10.17 of Mira Bhayandar (Thane district) police and 10.41 of Chandrapur police.

The system has a GPS-fitted police vehicle and the tracking can be done from both district control rooms and the contact centres to monitor the time it takes for help to reach those in need of it.

Vijay Kumar Magar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur (Rural) said the police personnel were working hard to maintain the response time. "Regular meetings and coordination with beat marshals and police station in-charge helped to achieve the success," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)