Nagpur, Jul 3 (PTI) Two persons drowned in Ambazari Lake in Nagpur on Sunday afternoon while cleaning their slippers in the waterbody, a police official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Yash Rastogi, LLB Student Brutally Killed by Gay Friends in Meerut; Police Suspect Blackmail.

The bodies of Mihir Uke (19) and Chandrashekhra Waghmare (20) were fished out by divers from the fire and emergency department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, he added.

Also Read | Kerala Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Predicting Heavy Rain for Next 5 Days.

"The two lost their balance and drowned. Two of their friends who were around at the time alerted passersby but Uke and Waghmare could not be saved," the Ambazari police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)