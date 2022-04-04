Nagpur, Apr 4 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman lawyer was killed in a road accident in Wadi area of Nagpur on Monday morning, a police official said.

Also Read | Panasonic To Invest $4.9 Billion in EV Batteries, Supply Chain Software & More.

Arpana Kulkarni's two-wheeler was hit by a speeding multi-utility vehicle when she was on her way home after attending court, the Wadi police station official said.

Also Read | Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs 21,995.

A case has been registered for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)